Search

23 Oct 2022

Drake and 21 Savage reveal release date of new collaboration album Her Loss

Drake and 21 Savage reveal release date of new collaboration album Her Loss

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Oct 2022 12:25 PM

Drake and rapper 21 Savage have announced their new collaboration album, Her Loss, will be released next week.

The title and release date of October 28 for the forthcoming album were revealed during the new music video for their track Jimmy Cooks from Drake’s seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind.

The video was also launched on the 30th birthday of 21 Savage, whose real name is She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph.

The Atlanta-based musician shared the video and the date of the album in a post on Instagram where Canadian rap superstar Drake commented: “Happy birthday my brother, our time now.”

The pair have collaborated on a number of occasions including Drake’s 2016 single Sneakin’ and 2021’s Knife Talk as well as 21 Savage’s track Mr Right Now in 2020.

Toronto-born Drake, 35, has dominated the charts for more than a decade with all seven of his studio albums topping the charts in the US.

The rapper, real name Aubrey Graham, has also won two Brit Awards, for best international male solo artist in 2017 and 2019, and has taken home four Grammy Awards.

British-born 21 Savage has previously released two studio albums, 2017’s Issa Album and 2018’s I Am > I Was and has put out collaboration records with rapper Offset and record producer Metro Boomin.

– Drake and 21 Savage’s new album Her Loss will be released on October 28.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media