26 Oct 2022

Adele releases new music video for I Drink Wine

Adele releases new music video for I Drink Wine

26 Oct 2022 8:25 PM

Adele has released a new music video to accompany her song I Drink Wine.

The track was released last year as part of the 34-year-old singer’s fourth studio album 30.

After teasing the video’s release on Tuesday, Adele revealed that it was the first video she shot for the album, despite already having released videos for Easy On Me and Oh My God.

The video, which has been shared on the star’s official YouTube page, opens on a river flanked by banks covered in deeply coloured flowers and over which is an arched bridge with a man playing the piano.

After a few seconds, Adele appears, floating down the river toward the camera in a rubber ring, while holding a glass of wine in one hand and an almost-empty wine bottle in the other.

The new video, which was directed by Joe Talbot, sees the star wearing a glittery gold dress as she floats by a happy looking couple, rolling her eyes and topping up her wine glass before tossing the now-empty wine bottle into the river.

As dusk turns to darkness, the singer passes a number of other people on the river banks, before the camera pans out revealing the set of the music video and the crew working behind the scenes.

The video draws to a close with Adele floating on her back in the river surrounded by pink flowers.

30 was the biggest-selling album of 2021, according to the UK Official Charts, and Adele performed I Drink Wine at the Brit Awards in February, where she won album of the year for 30 and single of the year for Easy On Me.

After postponing her Las Vegas residency earlier this year due to delivery delays and Covid-19, Adele is set to begin her series of show’s at Caesars Palace next month, which will run until March 2023.

As well as the 24 rescheduled shows, eight more have been announced, with the residency running from November 18 to March 25.

The Easy On Me star, who now lives in Los Angeles, signalled her return to music with 30 in 2021 and launched the album with a TV special, An Audience With Adele, recorded at the London Palladium.

It was filmed in front of an A-list audience, with guests including Dame Emma Thompson, Jodie Comer, Samuel L Jackson, Years And Years star Olly Alexander and Boy George.

It followed her interview with American chat show host Oprah Winfrey for a two-hour special, which was broadcast on American network CBS the week before.

News

