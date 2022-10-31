Search

31 Oct 2022

Lionel Richie will return to UK in 2023 for Blenheim Palace concert

31 Oct 2022 1:55 AM

US singer-songwriter Lionel Richie has said he “can’t wait” to perform at the Nocturne Live concert series next year, describing the UK crowds as “some of the best in the world.”

The Academy Award winner, 73, is returning to the UK for the first time since 2019 to stage a concert at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire from June 14 to 18.

Richie, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, is the first artist confirmed to perform at the 10,000 capacity venue, with more names set to be announced.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to heading to Blenheim Palace next summer.

“The UK crowds are some of the best in the world and I can’t wait to get back over there to see you all!”

The pop superstar rose to fame in the 1970s as part of the Commodores funk and soul band, writing and recording hit singles including Easy and Three Times A Lady.

He launched a solo career in 1982 with his self-titled debut before releasing a string of hit albums including Can’t Slow Down and Dancing On The Ceiling.

Richie also won four Grammys and an Oscar for original song Say You, Say Me from the film White Nights.

Since its inception in 2015, the Nocturne Live concert series has featured performances from Sir Elton John, Kylie Minogue, Take That’s Gary Barlow, and former Oasis star Noel Gallagher, as well as Gregory Porter, Van Morrison and Nile Rodgers.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday November 4.

