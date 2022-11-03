Search

04 Nov 2022

Take That starts writing first album in five years, Gary Barlow says

Take That starts writing first album in five years, Gary Barlow says

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Nov 2022 2:07 PM

Gary Barlow said his boyband Take That has started writing their first album in five years.

The singer and former X Factor judge, 51, will be joined by fellow bandmates Mark Owen and Howard Donald in the studio.

The group, now a trio following the departure of Robbie Williams and Jason Orange, last released an album in 2017.

Speaking to the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Radio 2 on Thursday, Barlow said: “We have started a little bit of writing, but we’re not due to officially start until the New Year.

“Hopefully (there’ll be an album out) next year, but we’ve got to write some hits.”

Barlow, who was also joined by Owen, 50, and Donald, 54, to talk with presenter Zoe Ball, spoke about Take That headlining the British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park next summer.

He said: “Very excited. We worked it out, it’s been seven or eight years since we’ve been their last (at BST) …and it was awesome last time.

“So when we were offered it, we were like yes, let’s do it.”


They will be joined by chart-topping Irish band The Script, who they have played with before, and the recently reformed classic line-up of Sugababes on Saturday July 1.

Barlow also spoke about his current tour, A Different Stage, where he performs as a version of himself in the one man show and sings Take That songs.

He said: “It’s been lovely actually, really lovely.

“This show’s been different then a music show, it’s been thrilling and kind of new for me.”

The band also revealed that a movie version of the stage musical Greatest Day is out in May.

The jukebox musical has music and lyrics by Take That and comedians Aisling Bea and Jayde Adams.

Tickets for Take That’s BST show go on general sale on Thursday November 3.

