04 Nov 2022

David Baddiel confirms music video and remake of Three Lions for Lionesses’ win

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Nov 2022 3:39 PM

David Baddiel has confirmed there will be a Christmas remake song and music video of Three Lions to incorporate the historic win of the Lionesses at Euro 2022.

The 58-year-old comedian and presenter recorded the classic England football song with Frank Skinner and rock band The Lightning Seeds in 1996.

Speaking to the Chris Moyles Show on Radio X, Baddiel explained how they decided to reunite.

He said: “Ian Broudie of The Lightning Seeds – definitely a genius – he came to me and Frank and said, ‘shall we do it with Christmas because it’s December, the (men’s) World Cup (is) in December, shall we do it, redone with lots of sleigh bells and kids choirs and that.’

“And me and Frank said, ‘let’s rewrite it with some Christmassy lyrics and some comedy.’

“They’re pretty comedy Christmassy lyrics.

“And also, we thought we’d write about the Lionesses winning, so update it a bit.

“And that’s what we’ve done.

“We filmed the video the other day, which was what we’d done – I don’t want to give too much away – but it was basically the first video we ever shot in 1996, it’s a version of that, but just with us much, much older.”


In July this year, after the England’s female football team won the women’s Euro final against Germany at Wembley Stadium, Baddiel reunited with the Lightning Seeds.

They performed changed lyrics of the football to reference the women’s squad, singing: “But now I see / Ellen White standing tall / Russo ready to score / Stanway belting the ball / And Beth Mead screaming.”

The victory earlier this year was the first time since the 1966 FIFA World Cup that England had won a major football tournament.

At the special gig in London, Lionesses’ Fara Williams, Anita Asante, Rachel Yankey, Faye White and Rachel Brown-Finnis also joined the band and Baddiel on stage while Skinner cheered from the sidelines due to unforeseen circumstances.

The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X is on weekdays from 6.30am to 10am with Toby Tarrant, as Moyles is a contestant on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

World Cup 2022 takes place in Qatar from November 20 to December 18.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! begins on Sunday November 6 at 9pm on ITV.

