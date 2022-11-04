Search

04 Nov 2022

Lindsay Lohan sings Jingle Bell Rock in new music video released by Netflix

Lindsay Lohan performs Jingle Bell Rock again in a new music video released by Netflix.

The actress, who has been on a lengthy hiatus, is starring in the streaming giant’s upcoming movie Falling For Christmas.

In a classic scene from 2004 film Mean Girls, Lohan performed the festive song in a racy dance routine with her character’s friends, played by Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert.

At the school Christmas concert, they were accompanied on piano by their teacher, played by Tina Fey.

The new music video, released on Friday evening, shows Lohan in the upcoming film having a series of comedic accidents as she is heard singing the song.

The 32-year-old also released Jingle Bell Rock on Spotify.

She has previously released the albums Speak in 2004 and A Little More Personal (Raw) in 2005.

Though Lohan is known for a variety of classic noughties films including Mean Girls, Freaky Friday and Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen, her last major role was in the 2013 erotic-thriller The Canyons.

In the new film, Lohan plays a spoiled heiress who develops amnesia after a skiing accident.

She is later found by a lodge owner, played by Glee’s Chord Overstreet, who offers her a place to stay while she tries to recover her memories in the days leading up to Christmas.

The upcoming festive film will also feature Jack Wagner as her father Beauregard Belmont, George Young as her fiance and Olivia Perez as the lodge owner’s daughter.

It was recently reported that the actress was on location in Ireland filming her second film for Netflix, Irish Wish.

Lohan’s breakout role came in the 1998 film The Parent Trap in which she played estranged twin sisters Hallie Parker and Annie James.

It was a critical success and helped launch Lohan’s acting career.

Falling For Christmas is set for release on Netflix on November 10.

