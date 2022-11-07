Slipknot, Bring Me The Horizon and Metallica to headline Download Festival 2023

Rock and metal music titans Slipknot, Bring Me The Horizon and Metallica will headline the 20th anniversary Download festival, organisers have announced.

The 2023 festival will feature four headline sets for the first time ever, when it returns to Donington Park, in Leicestershire, in June.

Metallica will deliver two “no-repeat” performances on Thursday and Saturday, with BMTH taking the headline slot on Friday and Slipknot on Saturday.

The three bands will be joined by over 60 other UK and international heavyweights including Evanescence, Parkway Drive, Disturbed, Pendulum, Asking Alexandria and many more.

The wait is over! Your first line up announcement for the Download 20th Anniversary is right here – and we've got OVER 60 acts for you, including your headliners! 🔥 Presales now open, tickets on sale everywhere Thursday 10th Nov 10am https://t.co/A7Jj7pXQ1c #DL20 pic.twitter.com/PoUsWIzdfl — Download Festival (@DownloadFest) November 7, 2022

Metallica will be returning to the festival after over a decade away and said they were “next level honoured” to be invited back to the “hallowed grounds” of Donington Park.

Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes said: “Download Festival was one of the first festivals I ever attended as a punter.

“It was our first amazing festival experience to play as a band, and now the fact that we are headlining such a prestigious event blows my mind.

“We can’t wait to bring a whole new sound and show for the Download audience.”

Download Festival’s Andy Copping added: “This year marks a huge milestone for Download, celebrating the incredible 20 years of the festival is no small feat.

“We really wanted to up the ante for this special anniversary, adding an extra day for the fans to experience the unforgettable line-up, that once again brings together unparalleled talent from the rock music world back to Donington Park.”

General tickets for Download Festival will go on sale online at 10am on Thursday November 10.