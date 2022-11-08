Rita Ora and Cynthia Erivo among winners at Glamour Women Of The Year awards

Rita Ora, Cynthia Erivo and Kim Cattrall were among the winners at the Glamour Women Of The Year awards.

The event, which celebrates those who have “broken down barriers, incited change and campaigned for justice”, took place at The Outernet venue in London.

Hosted by Katherine Ryan, the night saw a series of gongs spanning music, television, film and activism handed out.

Chart-topping singer and The Voice UK coach Anne-Marie was named musician of the year, while Oscar nominee and Broadway star Erivo was named gamechanging performer.

The creator prize went to Amelia Dimoldenberg, the presenter of the viral Chicken Shop Date web series.

Nicola Coughlan, best known as Clare Devlin in Channel 4 sitcom Derry Girls and Penelope Featherington in the Netflix hit Bridgerton, scored the television actor prize.

Beauty gamechanger went to model and transgender activist Munroe Bergdorf, while theatre actor went to Samira Wiley and entertainer to Ora.

The ceremony also saw Sex And The City star Cattrall named screen icon.

Winners will be given a personalised 3D printed trophy from HP.

Deborah Joseph, European editorial director at Glamour, said: “Shining a spotlight on women who are game-changing in their field and challenging the status quo, our Glamour Women Of The Year event is back, celebrating feminism in all forms and corners of the globe.

“Celebrating women who make incredible differences is one of the best parts of leading Glamour in Europe, so I’m excited for Women Of The Year to put this centre stage.”

Women Of The Year celebrations will be taking place around the world through November.

The awards will also be commemorated with special digital covers which were photographed on the night.

Past winners have included Nicole Kidman, Naomi Campbell and Victoria Beckham.