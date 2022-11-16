Search

16 Nov 2022

Offset says Takeoff’s death has left ‘hole in my heart that can never be filled’

Staff Reporter

16 Nov 2022 5:20 AM

US rapper Offset has addressed the death of his cousin and fellow Migos star Takeoff, saying it has “left a hole in my heart that will never be filled”.

Offset, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, said his reality felt “like a nightmare” and that the pain of Takeoff’s death was “unbearable”.

It comes after Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was pronounced dead at the scene outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, on November 1 after being fatally shot.

No arrests have been made so far following the incident.


Migos’ line-up consists of the two rappers, who were cousins, as well as Takeoff’s uncle Quavo, real name Quavious Keyate Marshall.

In a lengthy and emotional Instagram post, Offset wrote: “Dear Take, the pain you have left me with is unbearable.

“My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words.

“I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.

“I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one one last time. Perform one last time.”

He added: “I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you.

“You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled. Give me strength, give your brothers strength, give your family strength.

“Even though I know you will always be with us, throw me a lil sign or a beautiful dream. I love you forever, 4L and after.”

Migos found fame almost a decade ago with 2013 hit Versace, which hit even greater heights in popularity though a Drake remix.

Takeoff was the youngest of the Migos trio and often considered to be its most laidback member.

Last Friday, hundreds of fans gathered to remember the rapper, in Atlanta near to where the 28-year-old grew up.

Following the news of his death, rap stars including Dave, Kid Cudi, Khalid and Ja Rule paid tribute to him, alongside other famous faces including Khloe Kardashian.

News

