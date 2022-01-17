Search

As happy as Larry - Tipperary athletes sweeps three gold medals at county Masters

Mooreabbey Milers Athletic Club's Larry O’Grady won gold in the 60m sprint, the shot putt and the weight for distance at the County Masters in Nenagh on Sunday last.

Last Sunday saw the welcome return of the indoor track and field in Nenagh County Tipperary.

After nearly two years over eighty county athletes took part in the senior and masters competition with many different events on offer.

Mooreabbey Milers Athletic Club had Larry O’Grady compete in the 60 metre sprint, the shott putt and the weight for distance.

It was to be a day of gold for Larry as he claimed the gold medal in each of his events and also claiming the M60 county record and a PB of 6.88 metres in the weight for distances.

