Tipperary job opportunities rose 11% in 2021 with growth expected to continue

Job opportunities in Tipperary rose by 11% in 2021, according to FRS Recruitment.

This increase is in line with the 12% average national increase.

The most significant increase was in retail (117%), transport and logistics (82%), pharmacy – retail (69%), professional services (68%) and banking and financial services (58%).

General Manager of FRS Recruitment, Lynne McCormack, said 2021 was a strong year for recruitment, and she expects 2022 to continue the growth.

"FRS Recruitment also expects to see further growth in job opportunities in Tipperary over the coming year. We are projecting a further 10% rise in the total number of roles handled nationally, and we would anticipate Tipperary will share in that growth.

There should be significant movement across the economy with employers looking very closely at their resourcing needs as they seek to grow and expand their organisations and address any current and projected staff shortages," Ms McCormack.

Other growing areas of the economy were in commercial, IT, healthcare, construction, life sciences and engineering, agricultural sectors, and temporary industrial and commercial positions.

FRS Recruitment expects strong demand in 2022 for manufacturing and engineering, construction and IT positions.

However, they also expect companies will find recruiting suitable candidates challenging and will focus on international recruitment.

"In some sectors, the need for experienced, skilled personnel is also becoming challenging, with employers finding it difficult to attract suitable candidates. This is likely to pressure salary packages as employers compete to attract the best personnel and retain their current teams.

"We also believe there is likely to be an increased focus on attracting foreign-based qualified candidates to meet shortfalls in some sectors.

"However, the trend is looking very positive in terms of job openings for the coming year, and we believe that will be the experience in Tipperary and most other parts of the country," said Ms McCormack.