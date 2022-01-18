Search

18 Jan 2022

Funding for Boys National School in Cashel - Burgess

This development will include the construction of two mainstream classrooms with en-suites, an ASD unit, staff toilets, WC and Boiler House

Funding for Boys National School in Cashel - Burgess

St John the Baptist's NS in Cashel, Co Tipperary

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

18 Jan 2022

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Cllr Declan Burgess says he is pleased to be informed by Senator Garrett Ahearn and Minister Foley that St John the Baptist Boys National School's application under the Additional School Accommodation Scheme has been successful!

"Well done to Principal Will Ryan who has worked tirelessly since 2017 on this application and the School Management, both staff and board for their work. 

"This development will include the construction of two mainstream classrooms with en-suites, an ASD unit, staff toilets, WC and Boiler House. It will also included a new car park (on the former HSE property that has been derelict for many years) and associated ground works. 

"I am thrilled that this application for funding has been successful from the Department of Education and this development is very much welcomed for our local area. It will make a world of difference to the school community."

News

