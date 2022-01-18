Road works may cause traffic disruption in Clonmel this week

Resurfacing works may cause traffic disruption in Clonmel this week
Tipperary County Council has announced a temporary traffic management plan will be in place in Clonmel until Thursday to allow for resurfacing works.
The plan will affect the L-3288 Moore's Road, Marlfield, from Tuesday, January 18 at 8am until 6pm Thursday, January 20.
Local diversions are in place.
Road users should expect delays.
