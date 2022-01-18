‘Every Step Counts’ Programme getting underway in Tipperary this Wednesday - Join in!

Golden/Kilfeacle GAA Club Ireland Lights Up 2022 ‘Every Step Counts’ Programme gets underway this Wednesday evening from 6.30pm in Golden GAA grounds
Walk with Jim and PJ
Golden/Kilfeacle GAA Club Ireland Lights Up 2022 ‘Every Step Counts’ Programme gets underway this Wednesday evening, January 19, from 6.30pm in Golden GAA grounds
Anyone interested in joining this weekly walk is invited to come along on the evening.
Jim O’Connell and PJ Collins are the walk leaders.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.