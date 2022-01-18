Search

18 Jan 2022

Public consultation on rail review ends this Friday

18 Jan 2022

The public consultation for the All-Island Strategic Rail Review closes this Friday. 

Members of the public have until 5pm January 21 to submit their feedback. 

The review aims to connect cities and regions better and find out how people use the rail service. 

Those interested can make a submission at www.strategicrailreview.com

