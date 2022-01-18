Public consultation on rail review ends this Friday
The public consultation for the All-Island Strategic Rail Review closes this Friday.
Members of the public have until 5pm January 21 to submit their feedback.
The review aims to connect cities and regions better and find out how people use the rail service.
Those interested can make a submission at www.strategicrailreview.com.
Tipperary County Council needs to be ready for the EV wave
Electric Vehicles: Well behind already, Eamon Stack outlines what Tipperary must do to be ready for the demands of electric vehicles.
