New location for Covid-19 vaccination centre in south Tipperary

Councillor John Fitzgerald at the new Covid-19 vaccination centre and HSE offices at Gurtnafleur, Clonmel
The old Kentz facility at Gurtnafleur, Clonmel, has been taken under a long-term lease by the HSE for its offices and as part of the Covid-19 vaccination programme, commencing on Tuesday February 1.
The site has been vacant for many years.
The vaccination centre will relocate from the Clonmel Park Hotel, which has recently been renamed the Talbot Hotel.
Local councillor John Fitzgerald arranged the lease of the new HSE building in his role as auctioneer with Dougan Fitzgerald.
"There are 10,000 square feet in total in this facility," said Cllr Fitzgerald.
"It will greatly reduce pressure on space at South Tipperary General Hospital and provide staff of the HSE with new working accommodation and out of town parking," he added.
