Deaths in Tipperary tuesday January 18
The death has occurred of Bobby (Robert) McCarthy
Ahenny, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary
Bobby (Robert) McCarthy. Late of Ahenny Carrick on Suir Co Tipperary. Died 15 January 2022.
Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Sharon, Lorraine, Valerie and Martha, sister Phyllis, brothers Pat and Gerard, sister in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
May he rest in peace.
Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home New Street Carrick on Suir on Tuesday evening 18th January from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Arriving at Faugheen Church on Wednesday 19th January for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.Funeral can be viewed live from 2pm thank you https://www.irishlivestream.com/19012022bm
The death has occurred of DENIS TARRANT
Knockballynoe, Kilfeacle, Tipperary
TARRANT, Knockballynoe, Kilfeacle, Tipperary - 17th January 2022; peacefully in the tender care of Cluain Arann Community Nursing Unit, Tipperary. Denis - predeceased by his wife Miriam - deeply regretted by his loving sons Willie & Peter, daughter-in-law Stephanie, brothers & sister, granddaughter Isabella, grandsons Corey & Iarlaith, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours & friends.
The death has occurred of Moira Mernagh (née Moroney)
35 Sean Treacy Avenue, Thurles, Tipperary
Moira Mernagh (nee Moroney), 35 Sean Treacy Avenue, Thurles, January 17th, in the wonderful care of the staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption in her 100th year. Predeceased by her husband John and her baby son John. Will be sadly missed by her loving children Joe, Billy, Gerry, Breda and Martin and families, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her adored cousin Phil (Ryan).
REST IN PEACE
Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles on this Tuesday evening from 5.30 p.m. to 7 p.m. to arrive in the Cathedral of the Assumption at 7.45 p.m. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11 a.m. followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Mass may be viewed live on www.thurlesparish.ie.
The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Harvey
Cooleen, Birdhill, Tipperary
Harvey, Patrick, (Paddy), Cooleen, Birdhill, Co. Tipperary formerly of Roadstone. 16th January 2022 peacefully at the University hospital Limerick. Beloved husband of the late Patsy. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Sinead and Bridget, son Tom, daughter in law Justyna, granddaughter Patricia, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.
Rest in Peace.
Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Newport on Wednesday 19th January from 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. for family and close friends. Arrival at the Church of Our Lady of the Wayside Birdhill on Thursday 20th for Requiem Mass at 11.30 A.M., burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Tipperary Search and Rescue.
