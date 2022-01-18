Search

18 Jan 2022

Ryan calls for lighting near busy Thurles factory

Ryan calls for lighting near busy Thurles factory

Reporter:

Reporter

18 Jan 2022

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

Councillor Jim Ryan has said that Tipperary County Council should provide lighting on the approach to a factory in Thurles that employs almost 400 people.

Ryan made the comments at a Thurles Municipal District meeting, calling for the footpath leading to Dew Valley Foods to be lit up in a bid to make things safer for those travelling in and out for shifts.

The council have said they will see if it’s feasible.

“I asked the council here in Thurles to provide street lighting out as far as the Dew Valley Foods factory here in Thurles.

“Now, that factory employs close on 400 people 24 hours a day, so there is a need for lighting out to it and at the moment, there is a footpath that goes out as far as the factory, but incredibly there is no lights on the footpath, so it is extremely dark when people are walking out there and with all the safety concerns we’ve heard recently.”

Five-year sponsorship deal officially announced for Semple Stadium

Online concert gave Tipperary secondary school's community a great boost

Presentation school Clonmel live streamed A Presmas Wonderland

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media