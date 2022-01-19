Search

19 Jan 2022

Two batches of popular antigen tests recalled due to 'contamination'

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

19 Jan 2022

The Health Products Regulatory Authority has issued a safety notice to raise awareness of a product recall of two batches of the Genrui SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Self-Test. 

Genrui antigen tests have been sold in shops across the country.

This recall action follows on from the voluntary suspension from sale of the Genrui self-test by retailers in Ireland, after the HPRA received in excess of 1,350 reports from consumers of false positive results associated with its use.

The manufacturer has identified an issue relating to contamination of the sample diluent for two specific batches: 20211008 and 20211125. These batches are being recalled from affected retailers and members of the public.

You can find the batch number on the back of the box (see example photo below)

The HPRA says if you have test from the affected batches "these self-tests should not be used and can be returned to the retailer where they were purchased."

For more information for users and for retailers who might stock this brand click here to go to the HPRA website.

The HPRA has not received a high number of reports of false negative or false positive results for other rapid antigen self-tests.

