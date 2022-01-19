Works to commence on Liberty Square (Ulster Bank) car park in Thurles

Liberty Square in Thurles
Works will commence soon on resurfacing and lining works to the Liberty Square Carpark (Ulsterbank).
The works were discussed at the January meeting of Thurles Municipal District.
Work is scheduled to commence during the school midterm break from February 21 to 25, subject to contractor availability.
During this time the car-park will be closed to the general public to facilitate the safe and efficient delivery of the project.
This work will see three of our main Thurles Town carparks - Parnell Street carpark, Slievenamon Road carpark and Liberty Square carpark - having been upgraded within the last two years.
This represents a substantial investment by the District towards this critical infrastructure.
