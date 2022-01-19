Man charged in connection with theft of car in Clonmel town centre

A man, aged in his 40s, has been charged in connection with the theft of a car from Clonmel town centre last Friday.
A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said the man is currently in custody and will appear before Clonmel District Court on February 15.
He has been charged in connection with the theft of a car parked at O'Connell Street, Clonmel on January 14.
The vehicle was later found in the Old Bridge area of Clonmel.
Anyone with information that may assist the Garda investigation into this crime should contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177640.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.