Works to begin on Parnell Street car park in Thurles in February

A design of the Parnell Street Car Park works in Thurles
Works will soon be commencing in Parnell Street carpark in Thurles, Thurles Municipal District has confirmed this week.
Works are scheduled to commence mid February, and the local authority is awaiting confirmation of a definite date from the contractor.
National Monuments have been notified under a Section 12 Notice, as required, and an archaeologist will be present for any excavations.
There will be approximately 138 parking spaces available once the work is complete.
The project will be carried out in phases in order to reduce disruption for the town, and the carpark will therefore not be closed entirely to parking at any stage.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.