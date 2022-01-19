Revealed: Three shops in Tipperary have sold winning National Lottery tickets

While a Mayo player officially took the title of biggest winner of the night in last Saturday’s Lotto draw, 149 other players from all over Ireland shared an astonishing prize fund of almost €5.5 million at the Match 5+Bonus prize tier.

As the Lotto jackpot was capped at €19.06 million, the funds that would usually go to the jackpot flowed down to the next highest tier at which there was a winner and in last weekend's historic draw, this was the Match 5 + Bonus prize tier.

The highly anticipated ‘Will be Won’ event saw 149 winners match five numbers and the bonus to share a prize fund worth almost €5.5 million and they will now go on to claim €36,687 each.

Congratulations to all the Tipperary winners!

The 149 players, from 26 counties, purchased their tickets both in-store and online at www.lottery.ie.

The National Lottery has urged players to check their tickets carefully and for the 149 winners to sign the back of their tickets and keep them safe.

The lucky winners should make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

See locations below of each of the Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize winners from Saturday, January 15, 2022 in Tipperary:

Tesco, Borrisokane Rd, Nenagh, Tipperary

Dunnes Stores, Oak Ville Shopping Centre, Clonmel, Tipperary

Centra, Cappanilly, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary