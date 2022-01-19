Search

19 Jan 2022

Boil Water Notice impacting 4,000 people in Carrick-on-Suir has been lifted

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

19 Jan 2022

Irish Water, working in partnership with Tipperary County Council would like to inform customers supplied by the Carrick on Suir (Linguan) public water supply, that the boil water notice issued on the supply on 26 December 2021 has been lifted with immediate effect.

Following consultation with the HSE, Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are advising customers that the drinking water can now be consumed as normal.

 It was necessary to issue the boil water notice on 26 December 2021 due to high levels of turbidity. Irish Water operation and compliance experts worked with colleagues in Tipperary County Council to carry out the necessary works at the plant to enable the notice to be lifted as quickly as possible.

Irish Water’s Asset Operations Lead Colin Cunningham, commented: “Irish Water and Tipperary County Council would like to thank the customers who were affected by this notice for their patience and cooperation while essential works were carried out at the water treatment plant to ensure the notice could be lifted as quickly as possible. 

"Irish Water acknowledges the impact and inconvenience caused by the imposition of a boil water notice to homes and businesses, especially over the Christmas period. Our priority is the provision of safe, clean drinking water and safeguarding that water supply for the future is a vital focus.”

Upgrade works were completed at the plant, followed by a series of water quality testing, to ensure that the boil water notice could be safely lifted.

Business customers will receive a 40 per cent rebate on the cost of the supply of water to their businesses for the duration of the Boil Water Notice and this will be back dated automatically to 26 December 2021.

Should customers have any queries regarding the lifting of this notice they can check out the Water Supply Updates section on our website www.water.ie or contact us directly on Twitter @IWCare and via our customer care helpline which is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.

Irish Water is responsible for the delivery of all public water and wastewater services in Ireland. We are committed to continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support the growth needed in housing and across our economy, while protecting the environment and safeguarding water supplies.

