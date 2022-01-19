Clonmel Boxing Club flies the flag for Tipperary yet again with three new national champions

Above: Clonmel Boxing Club members Alanna Kenny, 66kg All Ireland Schoolgirl champion, Kaisie Joyce, 49kg All Ireland Schoolgirl champion and Lewis Hackett, 76kg All Ireland Schoolboy champion were successful at the national championships held at Drimnagh Boxing Club. Picture: John D Kelly
The National boy/girl 1 and 2 championships were held in Drimnagh Boxing Club, Dublin, recently and Clonmel Boxing Club had reason to celebrate, with three boxers coming home as Irish champions.
Alanna Kenny won her first national title in style with an empathic win in the final over Rhianna Langan (Knockmore/Foxford ) at the girl 2, 66kg class. Alanna also won her Munster title convincingly against Leah Sheehan (Sliabh Luachra) a few weeks previously.
Lewis Hackett-Kenny produced a fantastic display of boxing to take the boy 2, 76kg title against Chulainn McDonnell (Whitechurch) on a 4-1 decision.
At the girl 1, 49kg division, Kaysie Joyce was crowned champion, taking the decision against her opponent Caitlin Scully (Monkstown). Kaysie won a well-deserved Munster title a few weeks beforehand, beating Abby Murray (Muskerry ) in an all-action bout in the final.
Charlie Kenny was unlucky in his national championship semi-final bout at boy 1, 37kg, losing out to eventual title winner Kaleb Walsh (Wexford CBS ) after a great performance. Charlie beat Morgan Mallon (Holy Trinity, Belfast) in the quarter-final and claimed a Munster title against Jack Heade (Cobh) with a convincing win.
Oisin O’Kelly is another Clonmel boxer who deserves a mention, losing out in the Munster championships by the narrowest of margins to Warren Howard (Riverstown) after a great performance.
It was a welcome return to boxing for children and all the championships were held with Covid-19 safety guidelines in place.
