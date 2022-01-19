Search

19 Jan 2022

One tourism area of Tipperary is 'at an economic disadvantage' without EV charging points

Cllr Moloney claimed that the Cahir Area was at an economic disadvantage if these commodities were not provided before the tourists start coming back to town.

The only motion before the Tipperary County Council meeting this month was from Cahir Councillor Andy Moloney who has asked the council to provide an update on the rollout of the electric vehicle (EV) charging points for the Castle Car Park in Cahir.
Cllr Moloney claimed that the Cahir Area was at an economic disadvantage if these commodities were not provided before the tourists start coming back to town.
Moloney said that he had been critical of Tipperary Tourism in the past but since Covid struck they have upped the ante and were working hard to promote the torist sites to the home market and beyond.
“The issue regarding the EV charging points need to be addressed as a matter of urgency and with 1 million EV due before 2030 and the hire car market moving to EV fleet we need to be ready for the demand” Cllr Moloney said.
While the reply to the motion was welcomed and very detailed the Councillor pointed out that he wasn’t concerned about where there were charging points but was more concerned about where they weren’t saying that there were none in Cahir.

Very sad start to new year for one Tipperary village with tragic and sudden deaths


“We may have plans to have them in the new car park, but that all depends on funding and the public realm getting through for national funding. In the interim, we need to get at least two charging points installed in the castle street car park to cater for the hired fleet and as a crossroads to Munster we need to be in a position to facilitate visitors to the Castle and Swiss Cottage this summer that use electric vehicles’. There is no point pressing on with EV vehicles without the necessary service points.” finished Cllr Moloney.
The motion was passed and national funding is to be sought.

