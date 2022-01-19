Golf in Tipperary: Best wishes to Gillian and John the new caterers at Clonmel

Best Wishes to Gillian and John

We all join in offering best wishes to the new caterers Gillian and John. They will begin their new venture on Februrary 1.

The aptly named 'The View Restaurant' will offer new dynamic for members and will be open and welcoming for the general public.

Best of luck guys in this new adventure.

Maher’s Londis CYP

Golf got back on track last week after poor weather interrupted in the early days of the new year. The Maher’s Londis Choose Your Partner series got underway and a large entry at the weekend ensures a battle for the top 4 slots. The fourball better ball continues until Friday with round 2 commencing on Saturday next. Round 2 is a 2-Man champagne scramble. The top 40 and equals will play in a singles final in late March so with points on offer for entering members are advised that it’s never too late to begin in this popular series. Weekly winners will receive a voucher to The View Restaurant which is opening in the clubhouse in early February.

BRS Booking

On Saturday and Wednesday each week there are designated tee times allocated for ladies. Gents are not allowed book these slots prior to 5pm on Thursday (for Saturday slots) and 12pm on Tuesday (for Wednesday slots). We ask that members refrain from booking these slots before these times as the bookings may be removed without notice.

CLUB LOTTO

Clonmel Golf Club Lotto Results on January 15

Numbers Drawn: 7,21,22,27

No Jackpot Winner. One ‘Match 3’ numbers: Sean Hogan

Jackpot €5,800 on January 22.

Purchase a ticket for €2 or 3 for a €5 note – all support is appreciated.

Vouchers available for all kinds of gifts and presents.

MEMBERSHIP RENEWALS 2022

Membership renewals are due on April 1 and Membership Invoices will be issued in early February. Membership subscriptions are due for payment by April 30, 2022.

As you can appreciate cashflow at this time of the year can be a challenge so it would be helpful to the Club if any member was in a position to pay their membership before the due date. If you wish to avail of any abatements or wish to change category, please email this request to us for consideration.

NEW MEMBERS 2021/2022

Membership year has been changed to: April 1 - March 31. If you are looking to join the club, please contact the office for details of rates.

New Members rate €400 from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023. This offer is open to new members and past members who have not renewed their membership within the last five years. Golf Ireland fees not included. Terms and conditions apply so for full details please contact Aine at the office on 052-6124050 or download an application form from our website www.clonmelgolfclub.com.