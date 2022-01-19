Search

19 Jan 2022

Harty Cup semi-final tickets for Thurles CBS game go on sale tomorrow morning

Harty Cup report

Tickets for Thurles CBS Harty Cup semi-final go on sale tomorrow at 10:00am

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

19 Jan 2022

Email:

nd@tipperarystar.ie

The game takes place on Saturday in Nenagh

Tickets for the TUS Dr Harty Cup semi-final between Thurles CBS and Ard Scoil Ris of Limerick, will go on sale  tomorrow morning (Thursday) at 10:00am.

This eagerly awaited clash is sure to attract much attention and for those who cannot get to the game, or get tickets for it, it will be streamed live by the GAA Munster Council on www.munster.gaa.ie

Tickets for the McGrath Cup and Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup Finals are already on sale.

The ticket sales link - https://www.universe.com/ users/munster-gaa-TR8ZGN.  

All four games (the two Harty Cup semi-finals, McGrath Cup, and Munster Co-Op League) will be streamed live by Munster GAA via www.munster.gaa.ie.  

News

