20 Jan 2022

Tipperary hospital's emergency department under pressure due to high number of patients

Tipperary University Hospital

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

20 Jan 2022

The Emergency Department at Tipperary University Hospital has been coming under continuing pressure with high numbers of patients presenting with a variety of complex needs in addition to the number of COVID-19 positive patients admitted to the hospital.  The ED remains open 24/7. However, it is regrettable that some patients are experiencing delays.

Management at the hospital is asking members of the public to think about all their care and treatment options prior to attending the Emergency Department and if their needs are not urgent to contact their GP or Caredoc out of hours service in the first instance where appropriate.  

Staff and management are working to prioritise the discharge of patients as soon as possible where appropriate.

Patient care is paramount in Tipperary University Hospital and this situation is being treated as a priority by hospital management who have taken steps to address this issue. The management at Tipperary University apologises for any inconvenience caused.

