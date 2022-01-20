Ursuline students shine at the Europe Direct Soapbox regional finals

(L-R) Aoife Moore, Portlaoise Library presenting Kaja Gorwa, Leaving Cert, Regional Winner of the Europe Direct Soapbox Public Speaking with her prize of an iPad. Ms Mae Quinn, Ursuline Public Speakin
Ursuline students Anna O’Brien, TY and Kaja Gorwa, Sixth Year, won both the Junior and Senior categories respectively of the Europe Direct Soapbox Regional Finals.
The students spoke about information and misinformation in the Public Speaking Competition organised by Portlaoise Library and seven other regional Libraries around the country.
Thanks to Aoife Moore, from Portlaoise Library, who came to the School last Friday, 14 January, to present the students with their prize of an IPad each, which they were thrilled about. Aoife told Public Speaking teacher Ms Quinn and Kaja the judges were impressed with the high standard of speeches from all entrants, and so Anna and Kaja were well-deserved winners.
