Dog track future in Clonmel secured and significant debt wiped out

The future of greyhound racing in Clonmel has been secured following an agreement between the operators of the Clonmel Racetrack and Greyhound Racing Ireland.

The track is now poised for another important development that will open many exciting new opportunities.

Senator Garret Ahearn has welcomed the news that Davis Road Greyhound Stadium Ltd (DRGS), who operate the Suirside track, have agreed a new lease with Greyhound Racing Ireland (GRI) which will enable the facilities to be used for commercial activities and events, in addition to greyhound racing.

Senator Garret Ahearn said “Greyhound racing has been on the decline nationally the last number of years and it’s accepted that not every racecourse in the country will survive that decline. Fears have been there for some time that Clonmel was a racecourse under treat because of a disputed significant debt. Now, following the negotiations with GRI, an agreement has been met which removes that debt and protects the long-term viability of the stadium.”

“ I know members of Davis Road Greyhound Stadium are relieved to finally have a solution for the racetrack which gives the racecourse the opportunity to maximise it’s potential,” he said.

DRGS Chairman Jer Ryan on behalf of the directors said “we will continue to host our traditional dog racing events, but we are excited for the new opportunities that this agreement will bring to the stadium, and Clonmel itself,” he said.

“This agreement comes with a 25 year lease, which gives a great opportunity to continue greyhound racing in Clonmel and to develop the DRGS as a commercial enterprise within the town, as an exciting new venue to host events and occasions for the people of Clonmel and afar,” he added.

Limited numbers of the public can currently attend race meetings on Thursday and Friday nights because of restrictions.

“However, when a further easing takes place in future, the new 25 year commercial lease will present great opportunities, considering the stadiums prime town centre location, modern facilities and plentiful car parking,” he said.

The facilities were improved as a result of GRI’s commitment to invest in Clonmel back in 2012.

Jer Ryan pointed out “We must acknowledge the support the GRI has provided DRGS and greyhound racing in Clonmel throughout the years.”

The DRGS are also grateful to their sponsors through the years, for the great support and funding they have provided the track.

This support is deeply appreciated and has enabled Clonmel to host many high calibre events including the National Produce Stakes sponsored by Larry O’Rourke, the Rural Hawaii at Stud Unraced Stakes sponsored by the O’Dwyer family who are great stalwarts of the track, and the Munster Puppy Cup, as well as many other events, open and graded.

Senator Ahearn said “We have so many of the country’s leading trainers and breeders in Tipperary which brings a lot of top quality racing to the track. Tipperary is respected throughout the county for producing top quality dogs for racing.”

Clonmel Track was no exception to the challenges faced by business all over Ireland as a result of the Covid 19 pandemic, and Chairman Jer Ryan, on behalf of DRGS, thanked the loyal directors.

“A lot of the owners, trainers and breeders are also shareholders and the stadium’s directors would like to thank their current and past shareholders for their continual support, which is pivotal in the success of the venue. We would like to reach out to our current and past shareholders to purchase new shares, and we would welcome any new shareholders or parties that would support this new adventure. We would be delighted to hear from you. It’s always great to get new members on board for new ideas,” he said.

Looking to the future, the directors and all at DRGS are very excited about the new opportunities which are opening up for the stadium, and look forward to the greyhound community and general public joining in the enthusiasm.

“We hope you can support us by booking our venue for an upcoming event or occasion, by attending a race evening, sponsoring a race or race evening, buying our weekly lotto tickets or purchasing shares” Jer Ryan said.