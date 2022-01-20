'We want answers as to why Tipperary Town lost out?' say campaigners

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has announced €21.5 million for 27 landmark regeneration projects in rural communities across the country.

The funding, under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund (RRDF), is being invested in projects that will rejuvenate town centres, drive economic growth and footfall, combat dereliction, develop pedestrian zones and outdoor spaces and boost tourism in Rural Ireland.

A number of the projects approved for funding involve the re-purposing of old, derelict and historical buildings into modern-day remote working hubs, as well as enterprise, cultural and community facilities.

The project to receive funding in county Tipperary is in Nenagh to the tune of €1.2 million. The Rialto Digital and Enterprise Hub will replace a disused cinema in the north Tipperary town.

The plans will see the re-development of a brownfield site behind the hub, a new streetscape and will explore the potential provision of town centre housing and a new public amenity.

While it is good news for Nenagh there is disappointment in Tipperary Town at the failure of the projects that were submitted to be included for funding.

March4Tipp were out on social media immediately to say “Tipperary town lose out to Nenagh Town as RRDF announced (Rural Regeneration Development Funding).”

The post goes on to pose two basic questions:

*There are two types of Regeneration Funds (Rural and Urban). Nenagh already got €9.25 million under the URDF stream in 2021, how can they then get further funding under the Rural Regeneration Scheme? Surely you are classed as either a rural or urban centre?

*But the bigger question is why did Tipperary County Council put in applications under both streams? Surely that should not be allowed? Through Tipperary County Council, Tipperary Town submitted three projects, Nenagh submitted one and was successful. We want answers!

By way of further information March4Tipp clarify that Tipperary Town Task Force submitted three projects under the RRDF stream.

The projects were as follows; The repurposing of Dan Breen House as a Youth & Further Education & Training Centre, the refurbishment of the Canon Hayes Recreation Centre and the development of an Equine & Adventure Centre at Tipperary Racecourse.