Tipperary Golf: Wins in Carrick-on-Suir for Brian, Shane, Janet, Lena and Margot

Robert Kenney, winner of the October Monthly Medal at Carrick- on-Suir Golf Club, accepting his prize from Captain, Roy Buchanan
Fixtures
Monday January 17 – Sunday January 23: 9 Hole Stableford White Tees [Winter Series]
Wednesday January 19: Ladies 9 Hole Stableford
Saturday January 22 – Sunday January 23: 15 Hole Stableford White Tees.
Club Lotto Results
January 16, 2022
One winner of the Jackpot.
Numbers Drawn: 11, 12, 23, 24
Five people matched 3 numbers and each receives €40
Next draw Sunday January 30
New Jackpot: €2,000.
Results
15 Hole Stableford White Tees
1. Brian Cashin (12) 35 pts
2. Alan O’Donovan (21) 34 pts
Gross Dan Gilmore (1) 28 pts c/b
3. Blake O’Connor (12) 33 pts
9 Hole Stableford White Tees
1. Shane Fitzpatrick (6) 24 pts
2. Alan Byrne (6) 21 pts c/b
3. Frank Bourke (10) 21 pts c/b
Ladies 9 Hole Stableford
Category A. Janet White 17 pts
Category B. Lena Foran 12 pts
Category C. Margot Grace 12 pts
