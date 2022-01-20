Cllr Sean Ryan welcomes 'smart bins' for Littleton, Two Mile Borris, Gortnahoe and Thurles

Fianna Fail Councillor Sean Ryan has welcomed news this week that the Thurles Municipal District are to install new Smart Bins in Littleton, Two Mile Borris, Gortnahoe and in Thurles.



Speaking this week to the Tipperary Star, Cllr Ryan who is a member of the council’s Environmental and Climate Action SPC said: "I have been looking for improvements to public bins in Littleton, Two Mile Borris, Gortnahoe villages and Thurles Town for a long time.

"These new solar powered bins will ensure that the council will receive automatic notifications when the bins are full and improve the efficiency of public bins in towns and villages in the district. The bin in Thurles will be installed outside Supermacs takeaway’’.

Cllr Ryan added: "this is only Phase 1 of the project. Once the solar bins have been installed and trialed, it is anticipated that bins will be rolled out to other locations within the district."

Funding for these bins has been provided under the Litter Infrastructure Grant Scheme which will also see two new smart bins installed in Templemore Town Park and in Roscrea Town Park.