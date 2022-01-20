Tipperary senior football panel announced - some new faces included for upcoming league

Mullinahone's Martin Kehoe, seen here in action for the Tipperary U20s in last year's Munster championship, has been added to this year's senior panel announced today by manager David Power.
An initial 32-man Tipperary senior football panel has just been announced by manager David Power.
A number of new faces make the cut this year including former Donegal player Ciarán Cannon now playing with Clonmel Commercials, JK Bracken's Eanna McBride, Mark O'Meara of Grangemockler/Ballyneale, Mullinahone's Mikey O'Shea and Martin Kehoe, Niall Heffernan of Golden/Kilfeacle, and the Loughmore/Castleiney pair, Tommy Maher and Willie Eviston.
Tipperary open their Division 4 campaign against Waterford at Dungarvan on Sunday week next, January 30.
TIPPERARY SENIOR FOOTBALL PANEL
Bill Maher, Kilsheelan Kilcash
Ciaran Cannon, Clonmel Commercials
Colm O'Shaughnessy, Ardfinnan
Colman Kennedy, Clonmel Commercials
Conal Kennedy, Clonmel Commercials
Conor Ryan, Loughmore Castleiney
Conor Sweeney, Ballyporeen
Eanna McBride, JK Brackens
Evan Comerford, Kilsheelan Kilcash
Jack Harney, Moyle Rovers
Jack Kennedy, Clonmel Commercials
Jason Lonergan, Clonmel Commercials
Jimmy Feehan, Killenaule
Kevin Fahey, Clonmel Commercials
Kuba Beban, JK Brackens
Liam Ryan, Clonmel Commercials
Jimmy Feehan seen here in action against Kerry in the McGrath Cup game at Templetuohy last week. His brother Paudie has also been included in the Tipperary panel.
Luke Boland, Moyle Rovers
Mark O'Meara, Grangemockler / Ballyneale
Mark Russell, Aherlow
Martin Kehoe, Mullinahone
Michael O'Reilly, Clonmel Commercials
Mikey O'Shea, Mullinahone
Niall Heffernan, Golden Kilfeacle
Paudie Feehan, Killenaule
Robbie Kiely, Barryroe Cork
Sean O'Connor, Clonmel Commercials
Shane Foley, Moyle Rovers
Shane O'Connell, Golden Kilfeacle
Stephen Quirke, Moyle Rovers
Steven O'Brien, Ballina
Tommy Maher, Loughmore Castleiney
Willie Eviston, Loughmore Castleiney
