Tipperary man became aggressive and assaulted female garda

A man who was “drinking heavily” on the day he split from his wife later assaulted a female garda, Nenagh Court was told.

Billy Moran of Ballyvandren, Ballinaclough, Nenagh, pleaded guilty to obstructing a garda in the course of their duty and assault in Kenyon Street, Nenagh, on October 19, 2019.

The court heard that the gardaí were called to the Kenyon Bar where Mr Moran was intoxicated. He was asked to leave but became aggressive.

Mr Moran then hit a female garda into the chest and had to be pepper sprayed. Mr Moran then attempted to knee the female garda, the court was told.

The defendant subsequently apologised for his actions and told gardaí he had broken up with his wife that day and had been drinking heavily.

Mr Moran’s solicitor, Pat Liston, said that his client was 39 years old and a separated father of four children.

Mr Liston confirmed to the court that Mr Moran’s marriage had broken down and that his client had been drinking heavily all that day.

“He has no recollection of it and very much regrets and apologises for what happened,” he said.

Mr Moran had since attended treatment and was sober, said Mr Liston.

The solicitor further told the court that Mr Moran had been involved in a motorcycle accident since the incident and had lost a limb.

“He is on disability and can’t work any more,” said Mr Liston.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath placed Mr Moran on a peace bond to be of good behaviour for 12 months, in his own bond of €250.

She fined him €150 for obstructing a garda.

Judge MacGrath took charges of being intoxicated in public, threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour and failure to obey the directions of a garda into account.