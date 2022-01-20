Celebrate St Brigid's Day at Nenagh Arts Centre

Places are limited so book yours now
Celebrate St Brigid and the rituals associated with Spring in these colourful visual art workshops on Tuesday, February 1.
It is said that that Brigid, after being caught in a rainstorm, hung her cloak to dry on a sunbeam. The water dripping from the edge of it formed rainbows and her cloak became bright with colour.
Explore colour symbolism and your own relationship with colour in these free workshops.
Using natural materials, textiles, paper and paint, we will create rainbow tokens to bring in the Spring and pots blooming with colour.
Generously supported by the Arts Council, so FREE of charge to you.
Everyone welcome. No experience necessary. Materials provided.
10.30am and 1pm Workshops are for Adults
4pm Workshop is for Adult & Child
