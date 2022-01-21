Clonmel RFC's struggles in AIL continue with defeat in Enniscorthy

ENERGIA ALL IRELAND LEAGUE DIVISION 2C

ENNISCORTHY 27 CLONMEL 11

As 2021 finished so did 2022 begin, with Clonmel going down to league leaders Enniscorthy, this time at the Wexford side’s home ground, Alcast Park.

Clonmel hosted the Slaneysiders in December for their last game of 2021, the final game of the first half of the season. The result in December was a 15-31 win for the table toppers. On this occasion, while the margin remained constant, it was a 27-11 win for ’Scorthy.

The Clonmel side had a good start to the game and were somewhat unlucky not to cross the try line, but Enniscorthy opened the scoring on 12 minutes with their first converted try of the afternoon. It followed a strong passage of play from the home side, and despite significant defensive efforts from Clonmel, the try line was eventually breached. Three minutes later, Enniscorthy came out on top of another attacking play and their second try extended the lead to 12-0.

Clonmel try scorer Conor Pearson charges for the line in the AIL Division 2C game against Enniscorthy in Enniscorthy on Saturday last. Pictures: Paul Condon



Clonmel settled into the game in the second 20 minutes and were more comfortable running the ball from inside their own half. Persistent pressure eventually paid off and winger Conor Pearson charged the Enniscorthy line and despite the efforts of the locals, crossed the line in the corner to get Clonmel on the board. The conversion was just wide of the mark and the score board remained 12-5. A Clonmel penalty, kicked well by Gavin Whelan, notched up another three points before Enniscorthy racked up their third try of the game and a lead of 17-8 going into the half- time break.

Another Clonmel penalty two minutes into the second half was again accurately dispatched by Gavin Whelan and narrowed the gap to 17-11.

The next 30 minutes saw a relatively even share of possession, with both sides attacking and defending in equal measure. Both teams saw yellow cards issued at various stages and had spells with 14 players each.

The final ten minutes saw Enniscorthy add another ten points to their tally with a converted bonus point fourth try and a penalty in the closing minutes of the game. Clonmel couldn’t garner further points after their early penalty of the second half. The game finished 27-11.

It was a good win for Enniscorthy, who have now won nine of their 10 games to date and lead the table by four points.

Clonmel, yet to record a win, are in ninth place, teetering just above Cork side Sundays Well in the table.

All clubs in the ten team Division 2C of the All-Ireland League have now played each other once and the return fixtures are now under way. Clonmel remain focused. With ten games decided and eight remaining to play, a concerted effort is required in the coming months to keep the campaign alive. The good news is the team management, the players and everyone in the club are fully committed to the cause.

As reported previously on these pages, Clonmel’s First XV is a team very much in transition, with a promising crop of young talent coming through the ranks and moving into the AIL is a big step-up for the team.

TULLAMORE IN ARD GAOITHE ON SATURDAY

This Saturday, we host fourth place Tullamore with a 2.30pm kick-off in Ard Gaoithe. Please come along and add your support.

Team: Forwards: Niall Campion, Brandon Delicato, Roland Marki, Tony Cantwell, Jack Lonergan, Rob Wynne, John Gallagher, Diarmuid Devaney. Backs: Aiden Hickey, Gavin Whelan, Andrew Daly, Luke Noonan, Luke Hogan, Conor Pearson, Greg Carroll. Replacements: James Kehoe, Billy O’Kelly, James Corbett, Joe Sheehan, Darren Cass, Darren Slattery, Mattie O’Toole.