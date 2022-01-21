Search

21 Jan 2022

Carrick-on-Suir student wins Lions Clubs' Young Ambassador national final

Carrick-on-Suir student wins Lions Clubs' Youth Ambassador national final

Kendra Watson is presented with the national final trophy by Lions Clubs District Governor Ann Ellis. Also pictured: Stephanie Keating, Carrick Lions Club and contest judge Adam Harris

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

21 Jan 2022

Carrick-on-Suir student Kendra Watson won the national final of the Lions Clubs’ Young Ambassador of the 21st Century competition in the Newpark Park Hotel in Kilkenny on Sunday last. 
The fifth year student at Scoil Mhuire Secondary School in Carrick-on-Suir will go on to represent Ireland in the European Final of the competition in Zagreb in Croatia on October 14.
She was one of six young people from all over the country who competed in the national final of the awards scheme that recognises teenagers aged between 15 and 19 for their community service involvement, leadership accomplishments and communications skills.
Kendra represented Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club at the national final after winning the local competition at the Nano Nagle Community Resource Centre in November.
Her community project that impressed the judges in the national final centred on a communal sensory garden.
Emer Barry of Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club said the club was absolutely delighted at Kendra's success in the national final. “She has been outstanding from the start of the Young Ambassador competition.
“She is a brilliant speaker and her project is fantastic. She has done a lot of hard work in the background and we are delighted she is now representing Ireland in the European final,” Ms Barry added.

