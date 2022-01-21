Tipperary council has traffic management measures operating on Clonmel road today

Tipperary County Council has temporary traffic management measures in place on the L-3282-2 from the Cahir Road/Poppyfields Junction to St Patrick's Well Junction in Clonmel today Friday, January 21.
The temporary traffic management measures are in place from 8am to 6pm today to facilitate road resurfacing works. Local access will be facilitated. Motorists are advised to expect delays.
