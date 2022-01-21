Tipperary driver crashed into old abbey wall after takeaway fell

A driver who “panicked” after a hot takeaway spilled in their car had a summons of failing to report damage to property struck out at Nenagh Court.

Evelyn Carey of Ciamaltha Road, Nenagh, was summonsed with the offence at Abbey Street, Nenagh, on March 29, 2021.

The court heard that Ms Carey had been driving a Tesla that crashed into the wall at the old abbey but the damage had been paid in full.

Ms Carey’s solicitor told the court that his client had not driven the vehicle away from the scene.

“She had a hot takeaway in the vehicle and it fell, distracting her,” said the solicitor.

He said that Ms Carey, who was 46 years old and the mother of three children, had a full, clean licence.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath, striking out the summons, said it was a “momentary lapse” and that Ms Carey had met the case fully.