21 Jan 2022

Victory for Presentation cadette A basketball team

Victory for Presentation cadette A basketball team

Presentation cadette A basketball team

Tipperary Star Reporter

21 Jan 2022

news@tipperarystar.ie

Congratulations to our Cadette A Basketball team, who had an emphatic home victory against Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Blarney, in our Sports Complex last week.

Our girls worked hard, played brilliantly and won by a scoreline of 78 – 22. Our Cadettes are now through to the All-Ireland A Basketball Semifinal!

Well done to all of the players – we are very proud of you! A huge ‘Thank You’ to their coaches, Martin Hehir and Tipp Knights star, Lilla.

Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.

