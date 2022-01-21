Search

21 Jan 2022

Healy and Barron added to Munster starting line-up

Healy and Barron added to Munster starting line-up

21 Jan 2022

Two Tipperary men have been named in the starting line-up for Munster's Champions Cup clash with Wasps on Sunday.

Kilruane MacDonaghs man Ben Healy has been named at ffly-half, while Cashel’s Diarmuid Barron has been added into the team at hooker, after impressing in recent substitute appearances.

Elsewhere, Simon Zebo is amongst the replacements after serving a suspension for a straight red card, while Dave Kilcoyne and Jack O'Donoghue who will earn their 200th and 100th cap for the province respectively.

Peter O’Mahony captains the side for the game which kicks-off at 3.15 on Sunday in Thomond Park, Limerick.

