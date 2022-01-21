Search

21 Jan 2022

Green light for 10-year planning permission for massive solar development in Tipp

Revealed

SOLAR PLANNING

Reporter:

Reporter

21 Jan 2022

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary County Council has given a 10-year planning permission for a solar development on a 39 ha site in the Premier County. 

The development address is at Barnanalleen and Lisheennamalausa, Tipperary and the applicant is Power Capital Developments Limited.

The project will consist of three site entrances with access gates utilizing existing farm field entrances which will be upgraded and internal accesses.

It also includes: upgrading of existing laneway to permit access to a proposed substation site (the proposed substation and associated works are currently the subject of a Strategic Infrastructure Development Pre- Application Consultation with An Bord Pleanála); security fencing around the proposed substation site; solar panels on ground-mounted galvanised steel frames, 81 no. string inverters attached to selected ground-mounted galvanized steel frames, 6 no. transformer units, underground cabling, security fencing, CCTV system with pole mounted cameras and landscaping; A temporary construction compound; and All associated ancillary development works.

The operational lifespan of the solar PV development will be 35 years. 

There are sixteen conditions attached to the decision. 

