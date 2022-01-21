Thurles Farmers Market resumes this weekend after Christmas break

Thurles' unique Farmers Market resumes this Saturday
The Market takes place at Thurles Greyhound Stadium on Saturday morning
Thurles Farmers Market is back for 2022
Members of Thurles Farmers Market are gradually resuming after a short Christmas Break. The market on Saturday January 22nd at the Greyhound Stadium in Thurles will operate from 9am to 12.30pm.
Traders on Saturday include TJ Donnelly (Timber &Kindling); Michael Ryan (Vegetables, Eggs, Honey, Fruit, Fruit Juices); Hammersley’s Meats ( Local Beef, Lamb, Pork); Mary Murphy (Baker – Breads, Cakes, Tarts and Buns).
Please support local and enjoy the best of local for you and your family. Free Car parking in the Stadium car park.
