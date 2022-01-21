The late Tony Kirby, Two-Mile-Borris - An Appreciation

The death occured recently of Tony Kirby Two Mile Borris (formerly of Kilbremel, Ballynonty, Killinaule).



A very well known and popular man, Tony died peacefully surrounded by his family, after a long illness bravely borne with dignity and courage. He passed away in the wonderful care of the staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles.



Predeceased by his father Paddy, his remains were reposed at Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home Thurles before arriving in St.James Church, Two Mile Borris where Guards of Honour were provided by Bannon's Golf Society and Moycarkey Coolcroo Athletic Club on arrival.



His coffin was draped with the flag of Killinaule G.A.A , Ballynonty Athletic Club and Moycarkey Coolcroo Athletic Club. His remains were received by Fr. Tom Fogarty Parish who also celebrated Requiem Mass assisted by Fr.George Bourke and Fr.James Purcell Thurles.



Daniel Kirby (son) introduced the gifts at the start of the Mass which represented the walk of life that Tony had passed through. Readings were by his sister Maggie Cody and Jimmy Kirby brother.

Tony had worked at Pat Laharts , Molloys, Shells and Laydex, until his retirement ten years ago. Many tributes were paid to Tony on his death, describing him as a gentleman.



One quote by Declan Murphy, Kinsale, Cork as follows summed him up perfectly: “People come and go in our lives, but some like Tony Kirby make an impact, and leave an everlasting impression. Tony was my boss, but also my friend, my mentor. We worked side by side, we walked many a fairway together, as Tony never found the rough. We shared many a pint, talked for hours, about Cork hurling and a bit about Tipp hurling too. Good -Bye my friend, gone but always by my side.” - A lovely tribute.



A member of Thurles Golf Club who won the Captains Prize in 1995, Tony also won the Munster Pierce Purcell in 1992 and the side was beaten in the All Ireland final in Killarney in 1994. He won the Central Towns in 1994 in Tullamore and the Munster Final Pierce Purcell in 2003 but was beaten in All Ireland semi final in Belfast. He also won the All Ireland Pierce Purcell in Dundalk in 1997 and won the All Ireland Jimmy Bruen in 2001 in New Lands in Dublin. Tony also won the J B Carr final in Wodenbridge in 2011.



Tony held the position of Treasurer and selector for many years with the Thurles Golf Club in sometimes very difficult times.



He was also a member of the team in 1963 when the South won minor football final, when Killinaule plus Drangan //Cloneen joined forces to beat Eire Og in the final. They beat Inane Rovers of Roscrea in the county semi final, but Lattin Cullen defeated them in the final.



Tony Kirby was Secretary Ballinonty Athletic Club in 1965 /66. He gave great display in youths and novice events and in the junior grades. He was competing with a very strong talented athletes from all over the county, with Michael Kavanagh, Mattie Mullaney, John Scott, John O'Meara, John Flynn, Tim Bowe, Pat Ely and Willie Bowe always in the running for placings in the top four.



Ballinonty won the youth in 1964 at Holycross, with Tony as captain along with Ryan, Croke, Shelly, Healy and O'Shea making up the team. He wore the Tipperary singlet with pride at all times at Munster and National Level and he was a very capable MC for the Coolcroo Athletic Club for celebrations to mark the silver and golden jubilee.



Tony's son Anthony Kirby delivered a wonderful eulogy and a final farewell was fittingly marked with a rendition of The Hills of Killenaule.



One of natures gentlemen, Tony is missed greatly by his wife Peggy, sons Anthony and Daniel, daughters Aileen and Trish, grandchildren Eve, Martin, Jack, Grace, Liam, Emily and Molly, mother Mary, brothers Tom, and Jimmy, sisters Nellie (Gazely) and Maggie ( Cody ), son in law John (Kennedy), daughters in law Laurie (Barrett) and Marie-Threse (Purcell), nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, good neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May he Rest In Peace.