22 Jan 2022

Tipperary schools to participate in Catholic Schools Week, next week

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

22 Jan 2022

Email:

nd@tipperarystar.ie

A full suite of events have been planned from Sunday onwards

Catholic Schools Week 2022 will be celebrated in parishes across Tipperary  from Sunday 23 to Sunday 30 January. This year’s theme is: ‘Catholic Schools: Living Life to the Full’.

To formally open Catholic Schools Week, Bishop Tom Deenihan of Meath, Chair of the Catholic Education Service and a member of the Bishops’ Council for Education, will celebrate Mass on Sunday 23 January from 11.00am. The liturgy will include musicians from Schola Cantorum at Saint Finian’s Diocesan College. There will also be participation in the Mass from the Loreto Secondary School and Coláiste Mhuire, Mullingar.

In the Archdiocese of Cashel and Emly, the Diocese of Waterford and Lismore, and the Diocese of Killaloe all of which include portions of Tipperary, there will be various events and celebrations, pertinent to the individual themes chosen for each day, to mark Catholic Schools Week.

Bishop Deenihan said, “Every year, Catholic Schools Week assumes a greater importance for our local school community and parish. Our Catholic schools prepare their students for this world but also try to convey a sense of the Kingdom of God and the world to come. Catholic schools are renowned for the academic education that they offer their students. Equally, such schools contribute to society by encouraging the full development of their student’s talents. It is also true that many of these schools, particularly at post-primary level, are involved in social outreach projects that contribute to local communities.

“The past few years, have illustrated the potential that students have to influence public policy and debate and to change the world for the better, making it a kinder, more inclusive and more welcoming place. That has been particularly true in relation to ecology and protecting the environment, a key message of Pope Francis and a theme of previous Catholic Schools Weeks. As we participate in Catholic Schools Week this year, we celebrate, in a special way, our following of Jesus’ teaching by living life to the full through our thoughts, words and actions. In doing so, we follow the words of Jesus in John’s Gospel: ‘I have come that you may have life, and have it to the full,’” Bishop Deenihan said.

The full suite of #CSW2022 resources for primary and post-primary are now available on www.catholicschools.ie. Each resource explores the five daily themes of Catholic Schools Week:

Monday - Living Life to the Full with God

Tuesday - Living Life to the Full Together

Wednesday (Grandparents’ Day) - Celebrating Being Together Again

Thursday - Living Life in Wonder and Awe

Friday - Living Life and Facing the Future

News

