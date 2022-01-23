Tipperary deaths and funeral details, January 23

Marie Nolan

Portobello, Dublin / Templemore, Tipperary

Nolan Marie, Portobello and formerly of Templemore and late of the Civil Service. 21st January 2022. Peacefully, in the care of St. James' Hospital and cared for by the wonderful staff in The Croft Nursing Home, Inchicore. Predeceased by her sisters Sr. Teresa FMM and Joanne, brothers Jim and Paddy. Deeply regretted by her brother Michael, sisters-in-law Kay and Joan, her adored nieces and nephews David, Andrew, Molly, Barbara, Emilie and Andrew, relatives, friends and neighbours.

May She Rest in Peace.

A Service is being held in Mount Jerome Crematorium on Tuesday, 25th January, at 1.45pm.

A live stream of Marie's Service can be viewed on the following link:

https://vimeo.com/event/153499

The above link is provided and managed by an independent streaming company. The Funeral Home accepts no responsibility for its functionality or any interruption to a live transmission.

Mary Murray (née Dillon)

Roches Buildings, Richmond Hill, Cork City, Cork / Lorrha, Tipperary

MURRAY (Roches Buildings, Cork and late of Lorrha, Co. Tipperary): On January 18th, 2022, peacefully, with Kevin at home MARY (née Dillon) devoted partner of Kevin and wife of the late Roderick, loving mother of Orla and Peter, adored nanny plum to Leona, Louise, Marty, Ava, Cian, Kayleigh, Shay and Ryan.

Sadly missed by her heartbroken partner, daughter, son, grandchildren, son-in-law Martin, daughter-in-law Melissa, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass at 10.00am on Monday (January 24th) in the Holy Family Church, Military Hill. Funeral afterwards to St. Catherine’s Cemetery, Kilcully.

(All those attending funeral services are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines).

“May she rest in peace”

Christine CUMMINS (née Wilson)

Hills Lot, Rosegreen, Tipperary

January 20th 2022, Christine, deeply regretted by her loving husband Patsy, sons Patrick and Christopher, daughters Eva, Áine and Elisa, grandchildren Lacey, Patrick and Billie, brother John, sisters-in-law Patricia and Ann, brother-in-law Seamus nieces Emma and Georgina, nephew Mikey, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Anna Ita Williamson (née Lynch)

Kilcommon, Tipperary

Williamson Anna Ita, (nee Lynch), Derby, England and late of Ardfert, Co. Kerry. 30th December 2021,

In her 84th Year, Retired Nurse, and Health Visitor.

Beloved wife of the late Ivor Edward (died Nov 2021), and sister of the late Marie (Noble)

Deeply regretted by her loving son Thomas, brothers Michael and Patrick, relatives and friends.

Removal this Tuesday morning (25th Jan) to St Patrick’s Church, Kilcommon arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am, with burial afterwards to New Cemetery, Kilcommon

Anna Ita’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link: https://funeralslive.ie/anna-ita-williamson/

“May she Rest in Peace”

Michael Ryan

Briarfield, Newport, Tipperary / Portroe, Tipperary

Michael Ryan, Briarfield, Newport, Co.Tipperary and formerly Corbally, Portroe, Co. Tipperary. 20th January 2022, suddenly following an accident.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Lena, brother and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Delany-Minihan Funeral Home, Newport, on Monday (24th January) from 6.00pm to 8.00pm for family and friends.

Arriving to The Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport, on Tuesday (25th January) for 11.30am mass. Mass will be live streamed on www.churchcamlive.ie. Burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport.

Please ensure that social distancing and public health advice is adhered to at all times.

Eoin RAFFERTY

Meelick, Clare / Tipperary Town, Tipperary / Limerick

Meelick, Co. Clare & late of Tipperary Town, Tipperary.

Eoin died suddenly at home.

Dearly beloved husband and best friend of Karen (née Boyle), devoted and adored father of Shane, Jack & Emily, son of Nuala & the late Pat, dearest brother of Brian, Emer, Niamh & Niall and son-in-law of Joe & Jean.

He will be greatly missed by his heartbroken wife, sons, daughter, mother, brothers, sisters, parents-in-law, brothers in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins and his many great friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday 24th January from 5pm-6:30pm.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. John’s Church, Cratloe on Tuesday 25th January at 11am. This will be streamed on the Cratloe Parish Missions Facebook page. Funeral afterwards to Claughaun Cemetery, Cratloe.

Eoin’s Funeral Cortege will pass the family home at 10:30am approx., before Mass on Tuesday.

Family flowers only please; donations if desired to St. Michael’s Rowing Club.

Sr. Maria (Mary Anne) Quinlan

Glown, Upperchurch, Tipperary

Sisters of Saint Joseph of Annecy, Llantarnam Abbey, Cwmbran, Wales and late of Glown, Upperchurch, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully, on Friday, January 14th 2022, after a short illness in the care of the staff at the Royal Gwent Hospital, Newport, Wales. Predeceased by her brother Michael. Deeply regretted by her sister Bridie Ryan, brother in law Seamus, sister in law Nonie Quinlan, nephews, nieces, her community sisters, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends in Upperchurch and Wales.



May she rest in peace



Funeral Mass takes place at Llantarnam Abbey on Monday, January 24th 2022, at 10am. Burial immediately afterwards at the adjoining cemetery. Memorial Mass in the Sacred Heart Church Upperchurch on Sunday February 6th 2022 at 11am.

Pakie Phelan

Curraduff, Upperchurch, Tipperary

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nora (Brown), sons John, Peter and Vincent, daughters Michelle, Marie and Orlagh, grandchildren Ashton, Grace, Ellie, Chloe, Ava, Liam, Fionn, Harry and Matthew, sisters Annie, Mary and Theresa, sons in law Mark and Willie, daughter in law Nana, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at O'Dwyer’s Funeral Home, Upperchurch, on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11.30am in the Sacred Heart Church, Upperchurch, followed by burial in the local cemetery. Pakie's funeral Mass can be viewed on the link https://churchcamlive.ie/upperchurchdrombane-parish Please adhere to government guidelines regarding Covid 19. House private please.

Martin Hickey

Kilcommon, Tipperary

Hickey Martin, Lisaroon, Ballycahill, Thurles, Co. Tipperary and late of Carnahalla, Doon and Cummerbeg, Kilcommon, Jan 22nd 2022, (peacefully) at Mid - Western Regional Hospital, Nenagh.

Predeceased by his brothers and sisters Paddy, Mary, Billy, Tommy, Johnny, Norrie, Kitty and Jimmy.

Deeply regretted by his loving brother Joe, sister in law Mary, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing this Monday evening at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Tuesday afternoon to St. Patrick’s Church, Kilcommon for Funeral Mass at 1.30pm Burial afterwards to Ballinure Cemetery, Murroe.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live by the following link: https://funeralslive.ie/martin-hickey/.

"May He Rest in Peace"

Tim Cooney

Glenconnor, Clonmel, Tipperary, E91 Y590

The death has occurred of Tim Cooney, Glenconnor, Clonmel and formerly Lanespark, Ballynonty, Thurles, Co Tipperary.

Tim passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Saturday morning in the presence of his loving family. Pre-deceased by his daughter Carolyne, he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Violet, son James, daughters Laura, Sharon, Tracey and Anita, grandchildren, brother Patsy, sisters Kathleen, Sheila and Margaret, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home on Sunday afternoon from 2.00pm to 6.00pm. Removal on Monday to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12.00 noon. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. House private on Monday morning, please.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam dílis

Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government Guidelines regarding social distancing, face covering and hand shaking.

Katherina (Rena) Carew (née English)

Ballywire, Kilross, Tipperary / Emly, Tipperary

Carew (née English), Ballywire, Killross, Co. Tipperary & formerly of Ballynagranna, Emly. Co. Tipperary on the 20th January 2022. Katherina (Rena). Predeceased by her parents Paddy & Katchie, brothers Dermot & Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving husband James, son John, daughter Nicola, sisters Mairead (English) & Phillis (Richardson), son-in-law David (Blake), brother-in-law Mossie, uncle Billy, grandchildren Ethan & Amelia, nephew Darren, nieces Amanda & Kathryn, cousins, neighbours, relatives & friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her sister Mairead English residence, Ballynagranna, Emly, Co Tipperary (Eircode E34 TY29) on Sunday evening from 4pm to 6pm. Rena's funeral cortége will leave Ballynagranna on Monday morning at 11.00am for 11.30am Mass in St. Ailbe's Church, Emly. Mass will be live streamed here Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Please adhere to HSE guidelines, no hand shaking & observe social distancing at all times.

Kathleen Berry (née Jordan)

Collins Park, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully after a short illness. In the wonderful care of the staff of Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick. Predeceased by her husband Sam and son Sam. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Marian and Jenny, sons William and Patrick, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Tim (O'Regan) and Jonathan (Simm), daughters-in-law Lynn and Sheena, brothers Michael and Christopher, sisters Phyllis, Patsy and Anna, nephews, nieces, sister-in-law AnnMarie, brother-in-law Joe, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Michael (Mickey) Fitzgerald

Crampscastle, Fethard, Tipperary

Michael (Mickey) Fitzgerald, Crampscastle, Fethard, Co Tipperary, January 21st 2022. Deeply regretted by his wife Mary, daughters Marion and Sheena, sons in law Noel and Denis, sister Mary, brothers Ollie and Jimmy, grandchildren Róisín, Darren and Alannah, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Michael's Funeral Mass will take place in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, on Tuesday at 11am, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. It can be watched online at https://fethard.com/parishchurch/index.html.