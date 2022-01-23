Search

23 Jan 2022

Fethard students praised for their work on BT Young Scientist Exhibition project

Reporter:

Reporter

23 Jan 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Students from all over Tipperary were very proud to have participated in the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2022 last week.

Over 1,000 students qualified to take part in the prestigious event.

Students from Patrician Presentation Secondary School in Fethard Amy Morrissey and Mary Ann Fitzgerald showcased a project called ‘ How have our pets helped us cope during the Covid pandemic’.
“We are very proud of both MaryAnn and Amy for their achievements in the BT Young Scientist Competition. These two wonderful students, under the guidance of their teacher Ms. Dowling, have excelled in exploring the topic of wellbeing under the lens of science”.  said Billy Walsh Principal

"I was delighted when MaryAnn and Amy came to me with their idea for the BT Young Scientist competition. They were a pleasure to work with and their success will massively encourage and inspire more students to get involved in Science. They are both very bright young ladies who no doubt will do very well in the future," said their teacher Lauren Dowling.

