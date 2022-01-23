Music for the soul at Cabragh Wetlands

Amongst the rushes and quiet of the wetlands, once a month, on a Tuesday night, a furore of music, song, dance and laughter can be heard which would warm the heart of the resident wildlife!!



Each meeting brings together old friends along with the joy of meeting new visitors from far and near.



It surprises me how people hear of our seisiún and are willing to come long distances to experience the unique and enjoyable atmosphere that can only be felt at that location.



We all miss our nights at the Cabragh Wetlands and since March 2020 our entertainment has been seriously curtailed. Playlists cannot teach live music and song.



The notion of how important these nights are to us is “vital” They enhance our moods so much. This is no surprise to anyone who has attended. Music can move us to tears or a good set well played will put our feet tapping and get us rocking.



It is an inexpensive way to pass the night and helps to put a small bit of funding together for projects etc.

Attendees say they find a connection and as a group a sense of inclusion as they raise the roof in song.



We have been very fortunate over the years that musicians, singers and dancers frequent our Centre and are so forthcoming with the time and talents. These people are too numerous to mention but “YOU KNOW WHO YOU ARE.”



We thank you all, and indeed all our volunteers from the bottom of our hearts for the generosity in letting us hear and appreciate your talents, which are there in abundance.



We put our first CD together in 2020 with those in the group who could participate as a fundraiser. Thanks to all who supported it.



We have a number of CD’s still available at €20 each. Any enquiries to phone 43879 or 087 4166188.



At this time of year nature rests with short days and long nights. It is a time of resolutions and reflection. Coming to mind is, “What can we do to make this world a better place” and nostalgia for our interactive community nights in the light-hearted atmosphere of the Cabragh Wetlands Centre – music for the soul.